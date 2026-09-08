New Jersey Democrat governor blasted over anti-ICE policies after illegal alien injures mayor’s wife

Published by Misty Severi 8 de septiembre, 2026

Republicans are blasting New Jersey Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill and her anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies after an illegal migrant fled agents and crashed on a major state highway, injuring the wife of a Democrat mayor.

An illegal migrant was attempting to flee a targeted ICE stop last week and ran through a stoplight, which resulted in the vehicle colliding with a Tesla in North Brunswick.

East Brunswick Mayor Brad Cohen's wife was one of the passengers in the vehicle.

Republicans have argued that Sherrill's approval of the "Trust Directive" creates public-safety risks by limiting ICE's ability to work with police officers and that Democrats are wrong to respond to such incidents by calling for ICE's abolition.

"This is just the latest in a long line of traffic incidents and vehicular incidents that wouldn't occur if New Jersey didn't have our sanctuary status that got codified as soon as Gov. Sherrill came into office," Republican state Assemblyman Paul Kanitra told Fox News in an article published Monday.

"We all fought against it. We told them that this would create chaos, and it seems like Democrats are unable to take accountability for their own actions," he added.

The state assemblyman also blasted Sherill and other Democrats for their inability to accept responsibility for the incidents, claiming they are doing everything they can to avoid blame.

"Democrats seemingly have an inability to take accountability for their own actions here," he said. "They're unable to even recognize the chaos that they're creating, and they're shouting and screaming at everybody else trying to find somebody to blame. It's somewhat ridiculous. You kind of reap what you sow."

State Republican Sen. Mike Testa also claimed that ICE is integral to public safety and slammed Democrats like New Jersey Democrat Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman for calling to abolish ICE.

"I think it has only emboldened illegal aliens to engage in illegal behavior," Testa said. "This illegal alien was stopped lawfully by federal authorities, ran through a red light, fleeing federal authorities and unfortunately ran into the mayor of East Brunswick's wife.

"This is just another example of lawlessness," he continued. "And sadly, there's been a stamp of approval from radical leftists like Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman saying ICE should be abolished rather than actually punishing the criminal that put multiple citizens' lives at risk."

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.





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