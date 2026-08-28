Man arrested at Trump golf course in California had first lady's schedule, Secret Service details

Published by Misty Severi 28 de agosto, 2026

A man who was arrested earlier this month at President Donald Trump's golf course in Los Angeles reportedly had first lady Melania Trump's schedule and members of the president’s Secret Service.

The Los Angeles sheriff's department said 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele was arrested the first weekend in August after he was spotted walking throughout the club's grounds taking photographs and videos and appearing to monitor security-planning activities.

Los Angeles sheriff's deputies noted that Taele was armed and recovered a 16-round magazine containing hollow point ammunition from his pants pocket during his arrest. They also searched his vehicle, which uncovered a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with an additional loaded magazine containing hollow point ammunition.

Los Angeles County Judge John Lonergan Jr., suspended the criminal case against Taele on Wednesday and sent him to mental health court in Hollywood based on statements he made in a pretrial evaluation indicating he wasn’t mentally fit to stand trial.

The judge did not indicate whether Taele's writings contained any political leaning or motive, but expressed concern over the writings, which also included detailed lists for surviving “off the grid," according to the Associated Press.

“This case itself is alarming in this day and age with the violence that is creeping into our everyday lives, especially with our partisanship in the political environment," Lonergan said.

Taele, a former Marine, was charged with several felonies including possession of a short-barreled rifle or shotgun and receiving a large-capacity magazine. He was also charged with the misdemeanor crime of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

Lonergan declined to set bail for Taele, who will remain jailed until a Sept. 9 hearing at the Hollywood Mental Health Court.

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