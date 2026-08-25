Target pulls clown costume after it's criticized for being racist

Target has removed a clown costume after it was hit with a backlash by people who claimed it appeared to feature blackface and racist imagery.

The now-deleted costume was sold as a “Kids’ Glows under Blacklight Circus Clown,” and it featured a young Black male model wearing the outfit. It had a black and orange bodysuit and hood with an exaggerated smile and mini top hat, People reported.

The model stood with one leg raised and a waving gesture, which critics claimed was affiliated with Jim Crow-era depictions of Black people.

The company posted a public apology on Instagram, saying the costume should never have been offered at the store.

"As a company, we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. We know this is especially hurtful for our Black guests, team members and partners. Removing the costume is an important first step, and we are looking closely at how this happened and what needs to change to ensure this won’t happen again," the company said.

© Just The News