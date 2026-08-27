Federal judge sides with Texas instead of Minnesota in extradition of ICE agent

Published by Misty Severi 27 de agosto, 2026

Afederal judge sided with Texas on Wednesday regarding Minnesota's attempt to extradite an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, ruling Minnesota failed to prove Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acted in bad faith by waiting on the extradition request.

Minnesota has argued that Abbott's role in the case is ministerial and urged the judge to force the governor to return ICE agent Christian Castro, who is currently in Texas custody but is wanted on state charges in Minnesota.

Abbott has pushed back on the argument, stating he was not obligated because Castro was not fleeing justice by leaving Minnesota since he was called back to Texas by ICE.

US District Court Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. said Abbott was within his authority to review Castro’s eligibility for extradition, and he found no evidence the governor was acting in bad faith.

An attorney for Abbott said Tuesday that he was waiting for the Texas Secretary of State to determine whether Castro did meet the criteria of a fugitive under extradition law and said the process was being carried out in good faith, according to the New York Times.

The judge's ruling means Castro could be released from custody as early as Thursday, but Minnesota officials are concerned Castro would try to flee the country, citing monitored conversations he has had while in custody with a woman south of the border.

The conversations included alleged plans “about marrying her and buying a house in Mexico when he is released."

Minnesota authorities have charged Castro with four counts of second-degree assault and one count of falsely reporting a crime related to an incident in January. Castro allegedly shot a Venezuelan immigrant after shooting through the door of a residential home. He then later allegedly lied that the migrant had attacked him first.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.





© Just The News