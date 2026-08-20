Jesus College, where Jason Arday was a Fellow, at the University of Cambridge AFP .

Published by Ben Whedon 20 de agosto, 2026

Ghent University has suspended Nathan Cofnas, the academic who uncovered former Cambridge Professor Jason Arday's fraudulent activities.

"I was just suspended by Ghent University. They will almost certainly fire me.

The decision was made by rector Petra De Sutter, a former leader of the Green Party," Cofnas announced on X.

University Rector Petra De Sutter issued a statement on the matter, confirming that the school had chosen to "take appropriate action," but did not mention Cofnas by name.

"The University takes the recent public statements made by a postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University regarding this matter very seriously," De Sutter wrote. "Ghent University has decided to take appropriate action within its powers and the applicable framework."

Jason Arday was the youngest professor at Cambridge University. He died this month in an apparent suicide after revelations that he had fabricated much of his academic work, plagiarized much of his writings, made consistently false claims about his life store, and much more.

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