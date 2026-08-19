Over 24,000 noncitizens voted in 2020 general election, Census Bureau brief says

Published by Kevin Killough 19 de agosto, 2026

Over 24,000 noncitizens voted in the 2020 general election, according to a U.S. Census Bureau brief published on Tuesday.

California had the highest number of noncitizens voting, with 4,300 votes, according to the analysis, followed by Texas, with 2,500.

Of the 24,000 noncitizen voters who cast ballots in 2020, 3,800 were from Mexico and 950 were from Canada. Nearly 7,000 had no country reported, according to the analysis.

The initial analysis found that 160 million voters cast ballots in the election, and the bureau determined with "high confidence" that 128 million of those votes were casts by citizens.

The bureau has another 32 million voter records to be analyzed, the report noted.

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