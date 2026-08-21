Jacob deGrom reaches 2,000 strikeouts in MLB and makes history with the Rangers

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2026

For a brief moment in the middle of the first inning on Thursday night, Jacob deGrom stood on the mound at Globe Life Field, took off his cap, and waved to the crowd. The Rangers' ace had opened the final game of the series against the Nationals with two consecutive strikeouts against Daylen Lile and former Texas prospect Abimelec Ortiz, finally reaching a milestone that had eluded him in his previous two starts.

According to MLB, deGrom surpassed 2,000 career strikeouts and tied his season high with 10 strikeouts on the day, in addition to pitching six scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit in the Rangers' 2-0 victory over the Nationals.

DeGrom became the second-fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 strikeouts in MLB history, both in games pitched and innings pitched. He reached the milestone in 272 games—second only to Randy Johnson's 262—and in 1,661 innings, surpassed only by Chris Sale's 1,626.