FBI arrests woman accused of planning an ISIS-inspired attack on the New York State Capitol

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2026

The FBI arrested a 35-year-old woman in Albany accused of attempting to provide material support to ISIS and of planning an attack on the New York State Capitol, in an alleged plot inspired by the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS).

According to NBC News, Jessica Bowie reportedly told a confidential source that she supported ISIS and asked for help learning how to make explosives. The woman was arrested on Wednesday by the FBI's Joint Counterterrorism Task Force in Albany and faces a charge of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The federal investigation alleges that Bowie communicated between July 16 and August 17 with a source cooperating with the FBI who was posing as an ISIS facilitator. During those contacts, according to the criminal complaint, she reportedly expressed her intention to attack the New York State Capitol.

The building was located less than two miles from her home. Authorities state that Bowie visited the State Capitol five times between July 21 and August 9, while surveillance teams observed her photographing the area.

In messages exchanged with the source, Bowie allegedly expressed her intention to cause significant damage to the building and kill the senators while they were in session. She also reportedly stated that she wanted the attack to have an impact on the U.S. system.

The complaint alleges that Bowie intended to carry out the attack on a day when as many senators as possible would be present. Furthermore, she allegedly planned to escape after the operation and return later to carry out other attacks if she managed to evade the authorities.

Craig Tremaroli, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Albany office, stated that the plans attributed to Bowie extended beyond the state Capitol. According to the official, he also reportedly spoke of attacking the White House and the US president, as well as Times Square on New Year's Eve.

When asked why he had chosen the State Capitol as a target, Bowie reportedly replied, "Ideally, it would be the White House with the president, but, well, that's an even tougher task."

The investigation also documented alleged efforts to obtain materials for making explosives. One of the confidential sources reportedly gave Bowie $200 to purchase those materials, which the woman allegedly bought on August 5 at a Home Depot and later delivered to the sources.

Authorities also allege that Bowie attempted to obtain a handgun and ammunition. According to the complaint, she reportedly said she wanted the weapon so she could shoot at police officers if they approached during the attack. On Wednesday, she met with the confidential sources to purchase a firearm and ammunition, according to investigators.

The complaint further states that Bowie allegedly expressed her support for ISIS in several audio recordings in English and Arabic. Craig Tremaroli stated that on one occasion she wrote: "Praise be to Allah for September 11."