Justice Department to send record number 1,000 observers to watch voting during midterms

The Justice Department plans to send 1,000 monitors to observe voting during the midterm elections in November, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said.

In a story published Monday by Bloomberg, Dhillon said the plan is consistent with the department's policies in previous elections, but this year's deployment will have a record number of monitors.

Dhillon said the monitors will observe and support any investigations, but they will not intervene on Election Day. They will have the same status as any other monitor who is observing elections under state law, she said.

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