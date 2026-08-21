Alaska: Eight killed in plane crash at a remote air force base

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de agosto, 2026

A civilian contract aircraft crashed Thursday at the airport of the Cape Newenham long-range radar station, in the extreme southwest of Alaska, killing all eight people on board, according to the Alaska Command.

Rescue workers who managed to land near the crash site confirmed that there were no survivors. The statement did not clarify what mission the occupants were carrying out at that remote facility, which is dedicated to tracking aircraft operating in Alaskan airspace.

The command mourns a "devastating loss"

According to AFP, the Alaska Command has launched an investigation and announced that it will release the names of the victims once their families have been notified.

Lieutenant General Robert Davis, head of Alaska Command, stated: "This is a devastating loss for our military family and for the communities we serve." He added: "These individuals were dedicated professionals carrying out a vital mission in a very demanding environment."

The Cape Newenham station is part of the U.S. aerial surveillance network in one of the state's most isolated and climatically harsh regions.