Storms cause damage and flooding in the northeast and signal a weekend of extreme weather, with another threat in Hawaii

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de agosto, 2026

Heavy rain, winds, and flooding hit the northeastern United States on Thursday, with a possible tornado causing damage to a beach club on Long Island, dozens of people trapped in vehicles due to flooding in New Jersey, and power outages in parts of Delaware. The forecast also calls for a weekend of severe weather in various regions of the country, while Hawaii prepares for the possible arrival of another tropical system.

On Long Island, a possible tornado touched down in Atlantic Beach and caused significant damage to a beach club, where beach chairs, wooden beams, and other debris were scattered along the shore. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman declared a state of emergency and noted that no deaths or serious injuries had been reported. Search teams were deployed to ensure that no one had been trapped in the beach huts.

In New Jersey, emergency crews rescued dozens of people who were trapped in their vehicles due to flooding along the southern coast. In Delaware, the storms caused power outages in parts of the state capital.

The severe weather will continue to affect various areas of the United States over the weekend. The forecast calls for a risk of severe storms and flash floods in parts of the East, especially from Virginia to the Carolinas. This Friday also carries a risk of severe storms capable of producing strong or damaging winds in parts of the Southeast and the Carolinas.

This Saturday, more rain and storms could increase the risk of excessive rainfall and flooding along the East Coast. There is also a possibility of severe storms in parts of the Lower Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley.

In the central Great Plains and the Midwest, organized thunderstorms could develop, posing a risk of severe thunderstorms, hail, and damaging winds, as well as heavy rain and localized flooding.

Meanwhile, Hawaii faces a separate weather threat. The islands are still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Lala, which caused damage to homes and infrastructure, flooding, and power outages. Now, meteorologists are warning of the possibility that another tropical cyclone could approach over the weekend.

According to The Associated Press, thousands of homes and businesses remained without power as authorities continued recovery efforts in the wake of Lala. The new tropical system could bring heavy rain to an area that remains saturated, increasing the risk of flooding and landslides, especially on the Big Island.