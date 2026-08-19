Seven in 10 voters say biological males should not be allowed to compete in the WNBA

Published by Kevin Killough 19 de agosto, 2026

A new Napolitan News Service survey finds that 70% of voters don't think biological males should be allowed to compete in women's sports.

A slim majority of Democrats, 53%, say they shouldn't be allowed, and 72% of Republicans say they shouldn't. Only 20% say biological males should be allowed to play in women's sports.

The survey follows former NBA players, Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, announcing their intention to join the WNBA, as a protest and a challenge regarding the WNBA's policies and guidelines on gender identity and eligibility.

The Neapolitan survey found that only 14% of voters say former NBA players should be allowed to play, and 57% say they should be banned. Another 10% say former NBA players should be banned, but not other biological males.

The survey also found that 62% of voters nationwide believe that allowing biological males to compete in women's sports would deny biological women athletic opportunities, and 66% say allowing it would increase the risk of significant injuries to biological female players.

Should the WNBA allow biological males the right to play on women's teams, 44% of those surveyed say the NBA should no longer subsidize the league.

This data is from a Napolitan News Service survey of 1,000 Registered Voters conducted online by Scott Rasmussen, August 17, 2026. RMG Research, Inc., conducted the field work for the survey. It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1.

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