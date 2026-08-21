Henry Kissinger's wife Nancy Kissinger dies at 92

Henry Kissinger and his wife Nancy arrive at the White House to attend a state dinner AFP .

Published by Misty Severi 21 de agosto, 2026

Nancy Kissinger, the wife of the late Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, died Thursday at her home in South Kent, Connecticut, at the age of 92.

Nancy Kissinger, who was known as a strong supporter and protector of her husband, was never officially recognized as an American diplomat but became well known globally because of her husband, who served as Secretary of State for the Nixon and Ford administrations.

"Nancy Kissinger was a powerhouse of ideas and insights that she put to work throughout her life in government and philanthropy - and as Henry’s most valued and trusted advisor," former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg posted on X.

"She was the ultimate diplomat - as wise as she was discreet - and I know how completely Henry admired and loved her," he continued. "Diana and I were fortunate to call her a dear friend, and to see their extraordinary partnership in action over the decades. We will miss her greatly."

The lady Kissinger was a foreign policy specialist for the Commission on Critical Choices for Americans, a creation of former New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller, who introduced the couple at Harvard, according to the New York Times.

Her death comes nearly three years after her husband's death in 2023. She is survived by her two step-children, step-daughter Elizabeth Kissinger and step-son David Kissinger, and five step-grandchildren.

Her death was confirmed by the family.

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