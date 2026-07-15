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US Mint to produce $1 coins with Trump's face on them

The coin shows the image of Trump along with the words "In God We Trust," while the back side features the seal of the U.S. emblazoned with the number 250.

Moneda con la cara del presidente

Moneda con la cara del presidenteAFP

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he US Mint is set to begin production of a $1 coin featuring the face of President Donald Trump to mark the 250th anniversary of the nation's founding.

"As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the [U.S. Mint] will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced. "Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all."

Trump previously ended production of pennies during his second term, making the release only the latest major change at the U.S. Mint of his administration.

The coin shows the image of Trump along with the words "In God We Trust," while the back side features the seal of the U.S. emblazoned with the number 250.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent for Just the News. Follow him on X.

© Just The News

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