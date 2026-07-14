New ICE policy halts most vehicle stops nationwide, following shootings in Maine and Houston

Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday curtailed agents stopping vehicles as part of the federal agency's nationwide deportation operation – following ICE agents fatally shooting two motorists in one week.

The change in policy is being reported by several news outlets including Fox News.

Under the new policy, ICE will conduct vehicle stops only for those considered to be key targets, such as those with violent criminal histories.

On Monday, an ICE agent fatally shot a motorist in Biddeford, Maine. The victim is reported to be a 26-year-old Columbian nationalist. But as of Tuesday afternoon, whether he was the intended target of the arrest warrant remained unclear.

On July 7, an ICE agent shot 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, of Mexico, during a traffic stop.

In both instances, federal officials allege the victim used his vehicle in a way that put agents safety and life in danger.

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