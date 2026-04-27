Trump backs proposal to rename ICE as ‘NICE’: ‘Great idea’
The Republican responded on his social media to a follower who had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media will have to say NICE agents all day, every day."
President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of changing the name of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).
The Republican responded on his social media to a follower who had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media will have to say NICE agents all day, every day."
"GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT," wrote the president in a Truth Social post.
In addition, the White House's official Rapid Response X account shared a screenshot of Trump's post.
Democrat's "incendiary rhetoric" against ICE
"I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks," Wu said. "NSC-131 routinely wears masks."
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