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Trump backs proposal to rename ICE as ‘NICE’: ‘Great idea’

The Republican responded on his social media to a follower who had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media will have to say NICE agents all day, every day."

ICE agents in New York/ Timothy A. Clary

ICE agents in New York/ Timothy A. ClaryAFP.

Williams Perdomo
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Williams Perdomo

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President Donald Trump endorsed the idea of changing the name of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to National Immigration and Customs Enforcement (NICE).

The Republican responded on his social media to a follower who had written, "I want Trump to change ICE to NICE (National Immigration and Customs Enforcement) so the media will have to say NICE agents all day, every day."

"GREAT IDEA!!! DO IT. President DJT,"  wrote the president in a Truth Social post.

In addition, the White House's official Rapid Response X account shared a screenshot of Trump's post.

Democrat's "incendiary rhetoric" against ICE

The president's message comes at a time when Democrats have pushed rhetoric against immigration enforcement in the country. For example, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu compared the agency to a neo-Nazi organization called NSC-131. Wu's statements were released by the Republican Party.

"I don’t know of any police department that routinely wears masks. We know that there are other groups that routinely wear masks," Wu said. "NSC-131 routinely wears masks."

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