Trump administration opens investigation into Los Angeles Unified School District's race-based program
The office's decision came after receiving a complaint alleging that the district is discriminating on the basis of race through its Black Student Achievement Plan (BSAP) by offering race-based programs for black students and not considering people of other races.
The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reported that it reopened an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District over its Black Student Achievement Plan.
The office's decision came after receiving a complaint alleging that the district is discriminating on the basis of race through its Black Student Achievement Plan (BSAP) by offering race-based programs for black students and not considering people of other races.
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"OCR enforces Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d et seq., and its implementing regulations at 34 C.F.R. Part 100, which prohibit discrimination based on race, color, and national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance. As a recipient of federal financial assistance from the Department of Education, the District must comply with this law," the office explained in a letter.
The investigation
"Please note that opening an investigation does not mean that OCR has made a final determination with regard to the merits. During the investigation, OCR is neutral; OCR will collect and analyze the evidence it needs in order to make a decision about the complaint," the office detailed.
Media outlets such as Just The News recalled that already in 2024 the Office for Civil Rights dismissed a similar complaint, finding that "there was no evidence of an actual violation."