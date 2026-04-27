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Trump administration opens investigation into Los Angeles Unified School District's race-based program

The office's decision came after receiving a complaint alleging that the district is discriminating on the basis of race through its Black Student Achievement Plan (BSAP) by offering race-based programs for black students and not considering people of other races.

Students during a class (File).

Students during a class (File).AFP

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights reported that it reopened an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District over its Black Student Achievement Plan.

The office's decision came after receiving a complaint alleging that the district is discriminating on the basis of race through its Black Student Achievement Plan (BSAP) by offering race-based programs for black students and not considering people of other races.

"OCR enforces Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. §§ 2000d et seq., and its implementing regulations at 34 C.F.R. Part 100, which prohibit discrimination based on race, color, and national origin by recipients of federal financial assistance. As a recipient of federal financial assistance from the Department of Education, the District must comply with this law," the office explained in a letter.

The investigation

In that regard, the office noted that it will investigate the following issue: whether the District's Student Achievement Plan for Black Students violates Title VI and its implementing regulations by providing services and programs to students on the basis of race and by excluding students of other races from the program.

"Please note that opening an investigation does not mean that OCR has made a final determination with regard to the merits. During the investigation, OCR is neutral; OCR will collect and analyze the evidence it needs in order to make a decision about the complaint," the office detailed.

Media outlets such as Just The News recalled that already in 2024 the Office for Civil Rights dismissed a similar complaint, finding that "there was no evidence of an actual violation."

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