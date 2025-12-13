Trump announces new ceasefire in Thailand, Cambodia conflict

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de diciembre, 2025

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he had negotiated a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, as the South Asian countries had exchanged fire in recent days.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War," posted on Truth Social . "They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim."

"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly," he posted.

"Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter."

Trump previously brokered a cease-fire between both nations in June, though that agreement fell apart in recent weeks.

