DOJ joins suit alleging UCLA med school discriminated against white, Asian-American applicants

The Trump administration is seeking to join a lawsuit filed in federal court alleging UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine illegally considers race in its admission process.

The administration filed the related documents Wednesday in California’s Central District, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The filing was made by the Trump Justice Department and alleges the school uses a “systemically racist approach” to admissions that privileges black and latino applicants over those who are white and Asian-American.

Agency lawyers also allege the school engages in “racial balancing," an attempt to create a student body that is racially reflective of California. In addition, they argued such an effort is in violation of the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause and a 2023 Supreme Court decision that banned race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions.

The filing attempts to join the initial one filed in May 2025 by Do No Harm, a group opposed to “disastrous consequences of identity politics” in medicine, and Students for Fair Admissions, the organization that filed a suit leading to the Supreme Court ruling.

The plaintiff is Kelly Mahoney, a white woman who said she was rejected by the medical school because of her race, also according to The Los Angeles Times.

