Patel says FBI has found groups funding protests in Minneapolis: 'It's not happening organically'

Published by Misty Severi 27 de enero, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel revealed Monday that the bureau has found some of the people and groups responsible for funding the massive anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis this month, which have resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

Protests in the city escalated earlier this month after the fatal shooting of a protester who was allegedly attempting to ram the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer over with her car. Another protester was killed over the weekend.

Patel told conservative podcaster Benny Johnson that they've identified some of the people and groups responsible for funding the unrest but that the investigation into the funding is still ongoing.

“We've got also investigations ongoing into the funding of [these protests]," Patel said. "We've made substantial progress. We've actually found groups and individuals responsible for funding it because it's not happening organically.”

Patel did not provide more information on the suspects or whether arrests were made in the funding scheme.

The revelation comes as the FBI probes a group of protesters who broke into federal vehicles earlier this month while agents were responding to an assault on an ICE agent, who was allegedly ambushed and beaten by three illegal migrants.

Patel said five people have been arrested over the vandalism and theft so far and the investigation is still going on.

"In a vehicle, we discovered not just [FBI] firearms, which thankfully we recovered, but also personal information about law enforcement," Patel said. "That personal information was being used on the ground to issue threats of life to FBI agents, along with their wives and their children.

"There are going to be more arrests on that same matter, today and tomorrow. We're not done," he continued. "You do not get to touch law enforcement."

