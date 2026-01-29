Trump just gave every US newborn $1K to be invested, a hard deal to reject, even for his critics

President Donald Trump announced details Wednesday of his "Trump Accounts," a new federal initiative that provides tax-advantaged investment accounts for American children, seeded with a $1,000 government contribution for newborns to help families build long-term savings.

The president made the announcement at an event hosted by the Treasury Department in which he highlighted the program's goal of giving every child a financial head start toward the American Dream.

"I'm delighted to be back in the Mellon Auditorium to celebrate a thrilling new milestone for America, the first generation of Trump Account children. For the first time ever, we're going to give every newborn American child a financial stake in the future, a head start to life and a fair shot at the American dream," Trump told the gathering.

The money in the accounts will be invested in select stocks and ETFs and will enjoy tax-free growth until withdrawn at the earliest, at age 18. All U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028 will be eligible, with no income limits. The baby must have a Social Security number.

Parents can contribute up to $5,000 annually and employers can contribute up to $2,500 annually. The money can be withdrawn at age 18 for education and other qualifying uses. After the recipient turns 18, the account functions like a traditional IRA.

The program and the number of American families who can participate should garner widespread appeal, compared to other economic plans Trump has but forth, like tax cuts that critics say benefit only the wealthy.

It's also similar to "baby bonds" proposals long championed by progressive Democrats such as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

The Trump Accounts program is primarily funded by a federal $1,000 seed contribution for children born after the program's 2025 launch, but its initial expansion to provide benefits for older children (under age 10) kicked off with significant private philanthropy led by Michael and Susan Dell.

In December 2025, the Dells committed $6.25 billion to add $250 seeds to approximately 25 million existing children's accounts, supercharging the initiative and encouraging broader participation. This private funding model has since attracted additional donors, including corporations and individuals, who are matching or adding contributions to further grow the accounts for families nationwide.

Other key donors and their contributions include Ray and Barbara Dalio for at least $75 million (targeted for children in Connecticut, with potential for more), Nicki Minaj for $150,000–$300,000 (specifically to support Trump Accounts for children of her fans, known as "Barbz").

Additionally, companies such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America have joined to offer matching contributions, while figures like hedge fund managers and state-level donors are adding targeted funds.

Wednesday's summit featured impressive star power, with Nicki Minaj stealing the show by declaring herself President Trump's "number one fan," holding his hand on stage, and praising the initiative while pledging her own donation to help her fans' kids.

The event also drew high-profile guests like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, alongside CEOs and billionaires, turning the announcement into a celebrity-packed celebration of family wealth-building.

