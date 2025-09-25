Patel: FBI found 'high degree of pre-attack planning' in suspected Dallas ICE gunman's home

Published by Just The News 25 de septiembre, 2025

FBI director, Kash Patel said Thursday that the bureau found a "high degree of pre-attack planning" in the home of the suspected shooter of the Dallas U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility.

"[FBI Dallas] and FBI HQ have been working 24/7 to seize devices, exploit data, and process writings obtained on location and in the subject's person/residence/bedroom," Patel posted on X.

"This @FBI is committed to providing timely updates, as promised: The perp downloaded a document titled 'Dallas County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management' containing a list of DHS facilities," he added. "He conducted multiple searches of ballistics and the Charlie Kirk Shot Video' between 9/23-9/24. Between 8/19-8/24, he searched apps that tracked the presence of ICE agents. One of the handwritten notes recovered read, 'Hopefully this will give ICE agents real terror, to think, "is there a sniper with AP rounds on that roof?"'

"Further accumulated evidence to this point indicates a high degree of pre-attack planning. The FBI will provide further updates when able," he added.

The suspected shooter of the Dallas ICE facility is 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who shot himself after allegedly shooting three people. One of the three people shot was killed, while the others suffered injuries.

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Dallas field office Joe Rothrock said during a press conference on Wednesday that the suspected shooter wrote anti-ICE messages on the rounds of ammunition.

© Just The News