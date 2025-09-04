Cotton asks FBI to probe Palestinian Youth Movement, calling them a 'threat' to national security

Published by Misty Severi 4 de septiembre, 2025

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton on Wednesday sent a letter to FBI Director Kash Patel, asking the bureau to launch a probe into the controversial Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) group, who he warned poses a threat to national security.

The request comes after PYM leader Aisha Nizar spoke at an event late last month, where she appeared to call for a disruption to the United States' "F-35 supply chain," Cotton claimed in the letter obtained first by Breitbart.

Cotton said Nizar was also arrested for participating in the pro-Hamas protest that shut down the Golden Gate Bridge last year.

"She has now taken her anti-American and anti-semitic bigotry a step further and is directly endangering U.S. national security,” the senator said, claiming Nizar’s latest statements constitute a “direct incitement of violence against U.S. national security interests by advocating for actions against the men and women who build the F-35 and seeking to imperil the delivery of one of the nation’s most strategic assets.”

"I urge the Federal Bureau of Investigation to immediately examine Nizar’s actions and take any necessary actions to mitigate the threat," Cotton continued. "The U.S. defense supply chain is a key to our military’s ability to fight and win wars. We must protect that supply chain from all enemies, foreign and domestic."

Nizar was a key speaker at the People’s Conference for Palestine in Detroit last week, alongside labor activist Chris Smalls, Palestinian journalist Abubaker Abed, and Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who was imprisoned for his role in leading an anti-Israel protest at Columbia last year.

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib also spoke at the conference, where she made fiery remarks that prompted Georgia GOP Rep. Buddy Carter to file a formal resolution seeking to censure the lawmaker.

“Tlaib’s vile, blatant antisemitism is a scourge on this Congress, and she must be held accountable," Carter said in a statement. "Her conduct is beneath that of a civilized person, let alone a member of Congress. I am calling on the House of Representatives to censure her remarks and put Democrats on notice for enabling and cheering on antisemitism in their own party."

© Just The News.