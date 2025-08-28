Trump floats a GOP national convention ahead of 2026 midterms

Published by Just The News 28 de agosto, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he may organize a national convention of the Republican Party before the 2026 midterms, breaking with the standard practice of holding the RNC every four years.

"The Republican Party is doing really well. Millions of people have joined us in our quest to MAKE AMERICA, GREAT AGAIN. We won every aspect of the Presidential Election and, based on the great success we are having, are poised to WIN BIG IN THE MIDTERMS," he posted on Truth Social. "We have raised far more money than the Democrats, and are having a great time fixing all of the Country Destroying mistakes made by the Biden Administration, and watching the USA heal and prosper."

"The results are incredible, a record pace!!! In that light, I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!!" he added.

Ahead of the midterms, Republicans have pursued redistricting efforts to redraw the congressional maps in ways more favorable to them. Trump, for his part, has placed considerable emphasis on holding the House during the midterms, well ahead of the election cycle.

Ben Whedon is the Chief Political Correspondent at Just the News.

