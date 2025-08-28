Former Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores announces new bid for her old seat after redistricting

Former Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores on Wednesday announced that she is running to represent Texas in the House of Representatives again, now that the state has passed its redistricting map.

Flores, who became the first Mexican-born congresswoman in American history, represented Texas' 34th district briefly in 2022 after winning a special election that June. However, she lost the full term a few months later.

The Republican said Texas' redrawn map makes the 34th district an easier pick-up for the GOP. The district is currently represented by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Texas state lawmakers approved the map last week but it is already facing legal challenges after the NAACP accused state Republicans of racial gerrymandering.

“Thanks to the strong leadership of President [Donald] Trump, Governor [Greg] Abbott, and the Republicans in the Texas Legislature, the 34th District is now one of the top GOP pickup opportunities in America,” Flores said in a news release. ”We have worked so hard over the past 6 years to turn South Texas red, and I know this is the cycle that it will all pay off at the congressional level in our district.”

Flores said she has already been endorsed by 10 Republican lawmakers, including House Republican Leadership Chairwoman Elise Stefanik and former White House Physician and Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson, several Texas officials and Republican activist Scott Presler.

The announcement comes after Flores decided to switch her 2026 target from challenging Democratic Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar in the 28th district, to Gonzalez in her home district after internal polling showed she would outperform other Republican candidates in the 34th District. Flores announced her bid to unseat Cuellar in April, per the Washington Examiner.

“It is time to run with endurance, to fight the good fight, and to complete the work God has placed in my hands," Flores said. "I thank Almighty God for the strength to continue this journey, and I am ready once again to represent both Him and the people of South Texas in Congress.

"The race is not over. The mission is not complete. I have unfinished business—and together, by God’s grace, we will finish it," she concluded.

