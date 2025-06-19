Senate confirms Rodney Scott as Customs and Border Protection commissioner

Published by Just The News | misty severi 19 de junio, 2025

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Rodney Scott as the new commissioner of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in a party-line 51-46 vote.

Scott previously served as the chief of U.S. Border Patrol under the first Trump administration, but was removed in 2021 under the Biden administration. President Donald Trump nominated Scott to lead the department in December.

"I’m honored that the United States Senate has confirmed me, and I want to thank President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem for their trust and unwavering leadership,” Scott said in a statement. “I started my career on the frontlines, and now I am ready to lead my CBP family with integrity and a clear mission to defend our sovereignty, enforce the law, and put America first.”

The House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green praised Scott's confirmation, claiming he was the "right man" to lead the department in the second administration.

"As the Trump administration works to undo the damage caused by the Biden-Harris administration’s radical open-borders, anti-enforcement policies, we will need experienced, principled, and dedicated men and women leading the charge," he said in a statement. "Having served for decades as a Border Patrol agent, and then as chief of the Border Patrol, Commissioner Scott understands CBP’s mission, and the needs and challenges of those who carry it out every single day."

Scott's confirmation comes as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration, including mass deportation of people who have committed serious crimes while living in the country illegally.

