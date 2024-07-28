Marvel shakes up Comic-Con by announcing the return of Robert Downey Jr.

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 28 de julio, 2024

While DC was still celebrating the headlines its new logo was bringing it at Comic-Con, Marvel swept away its joy as it gave its rival a lesson in how to set the agenda. By surprise, as they unveiled upcoming Avengers news, Robert Downey Jr. unmasked himself - literally - as the franchise's next big villain: Dr. Doom. "New mask, same task," a smiling actor expressed from the stage to a crazed audience.

The Marvel-Downey tandem was a hit ever since the performer donned the Iron Man suit to kick off what would become one of the most profitable sagas in history. After the death of his character in Avengers Endgame, superhero movies have not had the same acceptance. The character also proved key in relaunching Downey's career and propelling him as one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Introducing two new Avengers films

The presentation left no doubt about his importance to the Marvel Universe. With Marvel president Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers as openers, they introduced the supervillain who must make everyone forget Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conqueror, fired after being convicted of third-degree harassment and assault on a woman. On a stage filled with replicas of Doctor Death, Joe Russo was on hand to unmask Downey: "If we're going to bring Victor Von Doom to the screen, he's one of the most complex characters in all of comics... he's potentially one of the most entertaining characters in all of fiction. If we're going to do it...then we're going to need the best actor in the world."

The introduction of Dr. Doom came as part of the announcement of upcoming movies for Marvel's best-known superhero groups. In 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in theaters and a year later Avengers: Secret Wars.