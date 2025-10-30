Universal announces agreement for an AI music platform

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de octubre, 2025

Universal Music Group announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with startup Udio to launch a platform for creating music using artificial intelligence in 2026.

The initiative, the first of its kind in the industry, "will be powered by new cutting-edge generative AI technology that will be trained on authorized and licensed music," the two companies said in a statement.

The announcement marks a turning point in the relationship between the music industry and AI companies accused of widespread copyright infringement.

Rights holders are demanding greater control over their works to ensure transparency regarding the data used and to protect their revenues.

"These new agreements with Udio demonstrate our commitment to do what’s right by our artists and songwriters," said Lucian Grainge, the label's CEO.

"Together, we’re building the technological and business landscape that will fundamentally expand what’s possible in music creation and engagement" said Andrew Sanchez, CEO of Udio.