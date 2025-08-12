Taylor Swift announces her new album: 'The Life of a Showgirl' is ready

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de agosto, 2025

Pop star Taylor Swift announced the pre-sale of her twelfth studio album, titled The Life of a Showgirl, in posts on her website just after midnight Tuesday.

Her online store showed blurred images of a vinyl, CD and cassette tape overlaid with a bright orange padlock, as she explained that the album cover will be "revealed at a later date." It all happened at 12:12 a.m. on August 12.

A warning also states that the release date is not yet known and that the album will ship before Oct. 13.

"I wanted to show you something," the singer says in a video posted on her Instagram as she holds up a vinyl record with a completely blurred cover.

The artist previewed details of the release in a segment of New Heights, the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, and his brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, during an episode that has yet to be released.

The Life of a Showgirl is the successor to the album The Tortured Poets Department, which was released last year and sold 1.4 million copies on the first day.

Since 2021, Swift has been making good on her promise to re-record her first six albums in order to regain the rights to them.

In May, the 14-time Grammy winner, who had been in a dispute with record executives since 2019 over ownership of her music, announced she had bought her entire catalog for an undisclosed sum.

The 35-year-old songwriter broke records with her 'Eras Tour,' a nearly two-year-long tour. It grossed $2 billion in 149 concerts worldwide, making it the most lucrative tour in music history.