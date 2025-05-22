The $7 billion Epic Universe theme park that will compete with Disney World in Florida

Published by Diane Hernández 22 de mayo, 2025

Multinational NBC Universal has opened a new theme park to rival Disney World in Florida.

Comcast, owner of the U.S. conglomerate, which also owns Sky News, is changing Orlando's travel itinerary with its Epic Universe, raised with more than $7 billion.

The 750-acre entertainment complex features five worlds themed around movie and game franchises that NBCUniversal owns or licenses. They include Super Nintendo World, with a Mario Kart ride, and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic.

Epic Universe could attract 9.5 million visitors by 2026

The project is the first major theme park to open in the country in more than 20 years and marks Comcast's largest investment in Universal attractions since gaining control of the business in 2011.

According to the company's projections, Epic Universe could attract 9.5 million visitors and generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue by 2026.

Another Universal theme park is also in the works, as the company plans to open its first European complex of this kind in 2031.