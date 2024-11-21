PHOTOS: The relationship between Ana de Armas and Manuel Anido, stepson of dictator Diaz-Canel, is revealed

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Ana de Armas, Cuban-Spanish actress, is getting closer and closer to the Cuban dictatorship. Recently, photographs were revealed in which she is seen sharing an intimate kiss with Manuel Anido, stepson and advisor to Cuban dictator, Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"Close, smiling and holding hands. This is how Ana de Armas and Manuel Anido were seen last week on the streets of Madrid. As we discovered yesterday, exclusively in ¡HOLA!, the actress seems to have ended her relationship with Paul Boukadakis, after three years together, and has found love again with the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel," reported the magazine HOLA! the first outlet to publish the photographs.

Already several months ago, Cuban activist Alexander Otaola had reported on his YouTube channel, Cubans around the world, about the actress' relationship with the member of the Cuban dictatorship. Now, Otaola assured that this would be the reason why the actress has not denounced the violation of human rights in Cuba and the situation of political prisoners.

In addition, Otaola explained that the magazine ¡HOLA! -apparently- had the photos in its possession for months, but Armas' team had been in charge of delaying the publication. He maintained that it was only now that they authorized it.