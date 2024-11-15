Mike Tyson slaps his next opponent, YouTuber Jake Paul, at weigh-in

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The much-anticipated bout between former world boxing champion Mike Tyson and YouTuber Jake Paul on Friday in Arlington, Texas, had a moment of fury from "Iron Mike" on Thursday when he slapped the influencer during the weigh-in.

The incident occurred once Tyson stepped off the scale. Paul went to look for him on stage and planted himself in front of the former heavyweight titan, and upon being face-to-face with the legend of the ring, Tyson gave him a strong slap that caused a quick reaction from the security teams of both fighters.

"This is personal, this is personal now," Paul shouted at Tyson amid a packed arena of private guards and close associates.

Paul registered a weight of 227.2 pounds, while Tyson came in at 228.4 pounds.

Originally planned for July, the fight had to be postponed due to Tyson's health problems.

Paul, 27, is emerging as the favorite ahead of the fight against Tyson, 58, who must pass a series of pre-fight tests for authorities to approve his participation.

It will be the first fight for Tyson since his technical knockout loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, while Paul is coming off a win over Mike Perry in July, which took his record to 10 wins and one loss.

"The time for talking is over," said Tyson, who left angrily from the stage.

AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, will host the event, and an estimated 80,000 people are expected to attend.

The fight marks a key turning point for the streaming service Netflix, which will broadcast a boxing event worldwide and completely live for the first time.