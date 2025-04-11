Florida: A small plane crashes in Boca Raton

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de abril, 2025

Authorities reported that a small plane crashed Friday morning on a Florida highway, specifically in Boca Raton.

"N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area," police posted.

Several videos posted on social media captured the moment of the crash. Local media reported that three people were believed to have been aboard the small plane.

Hours after the crash in New York

The Florida crash comes just hours after a tragic incident in New York City, where a tourist helicopter plunged into the Hudson River. Among the victims were Agustin Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11. According to police sources, there were no survivors.

This is a developing news story.