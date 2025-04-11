Florida: A small plane crashes in Boca Raton
Authorities have announced that N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th Street and Butts Road due to the event.
Authorities reported that a small plane crashed Friday morning on a Florida highway, specifically in Boca Raton.
"N. Military Trail is closed between NW 19th St. and Butts Rd. due to small aircraft crash. I-95 overpass at Glades Rd. is also closed eastbound and westbound. Avoid the Area," police posted.
Several videos posted on social media captured the moment of the crash. Local media reported that three people were believed to have been aboard the small plane.
JUST IN: A plane has crashed in Boca Raton, Florida resulting in three de*ths, according to local news reports.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 11, 2025
The plane was approaching Boca Raton Airport with “mechanical issues,” according to Boca News Now.
Fire rescue was reportedly on “alert” as the plane was nearing the… pic.twitter.com/ST3oGmOsgv
Hours after the crash in New York
The Florida crash comes just hours after a tragic incident in New York City, where a tourist helicopter plunged into the Hudson River. Among the victims were Agustin Escobar, president and CEO of Siemens in Spain, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three children, ages 4, 5, and 11. According to police sources, there were no survivors.
This is a developing news story.