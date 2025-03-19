Published by Leandro Fleischer 19 de marzo, 2025

Renowned Israeli actress Gal Gadot (39) experienced a historic moment last Tuesday when she received a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Thus, by receiving the 2,804th star on the famous sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, Gadot became the first Israeli to get this coveted recognition.

The emotional ceremony was held in front of the iconic El Capitan Theatre movie theater in Los Angeles.

The event was attended by family and friends of Gadot, as well as prominent Hollywood figures, including actor Vin Diesel and director Patty Jenkins, who directed Wonder Woman, starring the Israeli actress.

Gadot, visibly moved, participated in the ceremony along with her husband Yaron Varsano and their four daughters.

In other news, Israel actress and Wonder Woman @GalGadot, has received a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. Mazal Tov Gal, we are all so proud of you! 🇮🇱 ✨ pic.twitter.com/cOp7Axrn19 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) March 18, 2025

During the event, the actress gave an emotional speech, in which, among other things, she stated, "I’m just a girl from a town in Israel." She added: "To all the young people, especially the young girls, if a girl from Rosh Ha’ayin (her hometown) can get a star on Hollywood Boulevard, anything is possible."

Gadot also sent a message to her Israeli family in Hebrew, saying she loves them even if they are not around.

Calls for boycotts and pro-Hamas demonstrations



A protest was held outside the event by a handful of pro-Hamas protesters who shouted different chants as Gadot spoke.

The rioters then clashed with a group of Israel supporters who were on site.

The ceremony took place days before the premiere of the new Disney remake of “Snow White,” in which Gadot has one of the lead roles, so anti-Israel activists have called for a boycott of the film.

Rachel Zegler, Gadot's co-star in “Snow White,” promoted the film by writing "Free Palestine" on social media.

Pro-Palestinian protesters chant “Free Palestine” and rally against Gal Gadot as she receives her Hollywood Walk of Fame star—but that didn’t stop her from celebrating one of the biggest moments of her career. 🥹#GalGadot #WalkOfFame #Hollywood pic.twitter.com/oO4d5IUFT9 — ILTV Israel News (@ILTVNews) March 19, 2025

Congratulations in Hollywood



During the ceremony, actor Vin Diesel, who shared the screen with Gadot in the “Fast and Furious” saga, described Gadot as an "incredible actress" and a "member of my family."