Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl 2025 halftime show

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be the featured performer during the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The artist, a multiple Grammy Award winner, was selected over other strong contenders such as Miley Cyrus and Karol G.

The singer repeats his performance in the sporting event after being one of the guests in the show that starred Snoop Dog in 2022, where other singers such as Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent also performed.

The show, which will take place next February 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, will be an opportunity, as Lamar assured in statements collected by ESPN, to demonstrate the importance of rap in the music scene:

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one." Kendrick Lamar, Super Bowl 2025 halftime show performer.

For his part, artist Jay-Z and founder of Roc Nation, one of the companies sponsoring the halftime show, assured that the choice of Lamar was easy as he is a "once-in-a-generation" performer.

"His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," he said.

The show, whose executive producers will be Roc Nation itself and Emmy Award-winner Jesse Collins, will have creative direction from pgLang as well as financial support from Apple Music and the NFL itself, major advertisers during the event.