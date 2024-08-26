The Gallagher brothers fuel rumors of Oasis comeback

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 26 de agosto, 2024

Liam and Noel Gallagher stoked, with messages on their social networks, the rumors about their return together on stage, 15 years after their separation. The news generated the reaction of their fans on social networks and media, such as The Sunday Times, reported that the possibilities for the reunion of the famous band are on the table.

"Noel and Liam Gallagher appear to have settled their differences and, if the truce holds, will play massive concerts in London and at Manchester’s Heaton Park in 2025," the Sunday Times, highlighted on its front page.

It all started after the two brothers posted, Sunday night into Monday, the same 11-second clip on social media, with a single message: "08/27/24. 8 a.m. (07H00 GMT)."

On Sunday night, Liam, 51, dedicated Oasis' "Half The World Away" to Noel, 57, during his concert at the Reading Festival in Reading, west London. The artist performed several hits from "Definitely Maybe" and, at the end of the concert, the message posted on social media, "27/08/24. 8am," was displayed on the giant screen, according to AFP.

In addition, Liam also wrote on Sunday morning on the social network X that "I never did like that word FORMER."

As AFP recalls, "after years of feuding, another altercation in the summer of 2009 between Liam Gallagher and his brother Noel, guitarist and songwriter of Oasis, at the Parisian Rock en Seine festival led to the split of the band formed in 1991 in Manchester."

However, in an interview last week, Noel congratulated Liam. He highlighted and praised "his tone of voice and his attitude".

After the runaway success of "Definitely Maybe," Oasis reached the peak of their popularity with "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?"released in 1995.