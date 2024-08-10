'Toy Story 5', 'The Incredibles 3' and 'Avatar: Fire and Ash': Disney's best announcements at D23

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 10 de agosto, 2024

"The ultimate fan event." With that promise, Disney gathered 12,000 of its most committed fans in California for a three-day event with panels, luxury guests - such as Dwayne Johnson and Diego Luna -, games and prizes. The highlight, however, was the string of announcements of their upcoming releases: a strong commitment to the public’s most acclaimed sagas.

One of the highlights of D23 was undoubtedly the previews of the next installment of Avatar, by none other than James Cameron. The award-winning director explained that Avatar: Fire and Ash, due out in December 2025, "is not what you expect, but it's it's definitely what you want." "You'll see a lot more Pandora, the planet, that you never saw before," he added.

Another notable announcement was the upcoming Star Wars movie, the first since 2019 brought The Rise of Skywalker to theaters. "We're putting 'Star Wars' back on the big screen," said the new film's producer, Dave Filoni. It will be, they explained, a spinoff of The Mandalorian series, which will feature the acclaimed character Baby Yoda.

In addition, the sci-fi saga will premiere a new series in December: Skeleton Crew. Actor Jude Law, who will play a jedi, explained that it will be kid-centric, trying to emulate the spirit of classics like The Goonies or E.T..

Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure.



Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew, streaming with a two-episode series premiere December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfj8E8WJ8n — Star Wars (@starwars) August 10, 2024

Other successful franchises that will return to the big screen are: Toy Story - which will pit classic toys, Woody and Buzz against electronic entertainment -, The Incredibles and Frozen, which is expected to arrive in 2027.

Disney also lifted the curtain on its new installment of The Lion King, this time a photorealistic film focusing on the relationship and childhood of Mufasa and Scar. For the first time they also shared music by Lin Manuel Miranda for the film.

Marvel

Superhero company Marvel, owned by Disney since 2015, was not far behind either: it revealed new content from the Agatha All Along series, which will follow the story of the witch Harkness after losing her powers, and from a new Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Moana and Snow White

Rachel Zegler's Snow White also brought news, with the first clip from the live-action that will be available in March next year.

If the remake of the 1947 classic once again confirms the entertainment company's decision to fall back on its hits, the announcement of Moana 2 confirms it again and points to the formation of a new saga: