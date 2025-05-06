How a Russian journalist fled Putin's grip for freedom in Paris

Published by Leandro Fleischer 6 de mayo, 2025

Ekaterina Barabash, a 63-year-old Russian journalist critical of the invasion of Ukraine, resurfaced in Paris on Monday after escaping house arrest in Moscow last month, according to the Associated Press.

Barabash, who previously worked for Radio France Internationale and the independent outlet Republic, faced a 10-year prison sentence for criticizing President Vladimir Putin’s government over the war in Ukraine.

Help from Reporters Without Borders



The journalist was assisted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based organization dedicated to defending freedom of expression worldwide.

RSF stated that Barabash traveled over 1,700 miles using clandestine routes to evade Russian security forces. The organization described her escape as one of the most dangerous operations it has undertaken since the implementation of Russia’s "draconian laws" in March 2022, according to RSF director Thibaut Bruttin, who spoke during a press conference with Barabash in Paris.

Bruttin was referring to laws hastily passed by the Duma—the lower house of the Russian Parliament—which permit the arrest and imprisonment of individuals who dissent from government actions. These laws also impose penalties for spreading “false information” about the Russian Armed Forces and broaden the definition of what constitutes “discrediting” the authorities.

Notably, Russia ranks 171st out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2025 World Press Freedom Index.

Bruttin further maintained that at one point members of his organization thought the journalist might be dead.

On Monday, while recounting her escape, Barabash condemned the lack of freedoms in Russia.

The journalist stated that in Russia "there is no culture" and "there is no politics." She added: "It's only war."

The journalist further emphasized that journalism cannot thrive under totalitarianism.

Arrest and escape



Barabash's troubles with the authorities began after a series of Facebook posts shared between 2022 and 2023, in which she sharply criticized the invasion of Ukraine.

Born in Kharkov, Ukraine, Barabash was arrested by Russian forces last February on charges of spreading "false information" about the Russian military and was labeled a "foreign agent."

Afterward, Barabash was placed under house arrest, but on April 21, she made her great escape.

The journalist recounted crossing multiple borders through covert channels coordinated by RSF, spending two weeks in hiding before finally arriving in France on April 26—her birthday, according to the Associated Press.

The most difficult part, she said, was being unable to contact her 96-year-old mother, whom she had to leave behind. Her son and grandson remain in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, and she has not seen them since the war began due to her Russian passport.

Barabash also expressed her gratitude to RSF for their support throughout her escape.

Barbash's plans in France



The journalist plans to seek asylum in France and continue her work with Russian-language media in exile.