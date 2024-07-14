Republican National Convention kicks off: Despite Trump assassination attempt, the event will start on schedule, and the former president will be the nominee in a critical election

Published by Vanessa Vallejo Verified by {"lang":"en","firstPublishedAt":"2024-07-14T15:30:20.000Z"}

The Republican National Convention begins this Monday in Milwaukee. Despite the assassination attempt suffered by President Trump on Saturday while he was holding a rally in Pennsylvania, both he and the party have decided to go ahead with the convention as scheduled. The event will make his candidacy official, and he will also reveal the name of his running mate.

Starting Monday, July 15 and continuing through Thursday, July 18, more than 2,400 Republican delegates will gather to formally nominate Donald Trump as the party's presidential candidate and his running mate. The convention will also formally approve the campaign platform.

The Republicans have chosen Wisconsin as the venue for this important event because it is one of the most crucial swing states in this election. In 2020, the Democrats won the state by just 20,000 votes. The party hopes that holding the convention in this state will help them achieve victory in November. The polls in Wisconsin have shown the two candidates virtually tied for months now.

Among the personalities speaking at the convention are several members of the Trump family, including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Republican Committee Co-chair Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle. Senators Marco Rubio, Tim Scott, and J.D. Vance will also take the stage, as well as Governors Doug Burgum and Glenn Youngkin. Joining the speakers is Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of housing and urban development. All these names are frequently mentioned as potential vice presidential candidates for Trump. The list of Republican legislators who will have a spot to deliver their speeches is extensive.

The event will also be attended by several celebrities. Notable names include television host Tucker Carlson; Lee Greenwood, country music star; Amber Rose, rapper and influencer; and UFC CEO Dana White are just some of the names that stand out in the extensive list of personalities.

A party united around Trump

This convention will be different for Trump. Although he has already had two conventions in which he was chosen as the party's presidential candidate, this is the first time the Republicans seem to be truly united around the controversial figure of Trump. And that union becomes even more evident when compared to the chaos that the Democratic Party is experiencing at the moment.

The former president not only achieved a clear triumph in the primaries, forcing his competitors to withdraw early, and even after the multiple accusations against him, practically all party figures came out to publicly support him and condemn the "political persecution" against him. But not only legislators and media personalities united around Trump, but the party's base. The candidate's popularity rose in the polls after each new case that was presented against him.

Trump furthermore comes into the convention with a great deal of confidence that he will defeat Biden who, according to most Americans, does not have the mental capabilities necessary to take on another presidential term. Although polls overall show the two candidates virtually tied, Trump is leading in all key swing states. He is also gaining votes from groups that have been pillars of the Democratic Party for decades, such as young voters, African Americans, and Hispanics.

Making America great again

The theme of the convention will be making America great again. The president's campaign has been insistent in pointing out that Biden's tenure has led the country into numerous crises that affect Americans on a daily basis, and that it is necessary to return to President Trump's policies that generated clear results especially on economic and security issues.

Each day of the convention will focus on a different theme, addressing the issues that Americans are most concerned about and where the Trump campaign is directing its greatest efforts. On Monday the theme will be "Make America Rich Again"; on Tuesday "Make America Safe Again"; on Wednesday "Make America Strong Again"; and on Thursday it ends with the overall campaign theme of "Make America Great Again." Wednesday is expected to be the vice presidential candidate's speech, and Thursday is Donald Trump's final speech.

Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, senior advisors to Trump for his campaign, have had this to say about the convention: “From the beginning of President Donald J. Trump’s campaign to Make America Great Again, we’ve received an outpouring of support from everyday Americans who are ready to turn the page on the last four years of failure, disaster, and embarrassment at home and abroad. The 2024 Republican National Convention will showcase President Trump’s vision to turn our country around and launch our America First movement to victory come November.”