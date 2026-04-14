Published by Williams Perdomo 14 de abril, 2026

7-Eleven reported that it will close at least 645 stores during fiscal year 2026 (March 1, 2026 to Feb. 28, 2027), as part of a comprehensive renovation to replace struggling locations. Despite the decision, the company says it expects to continue expanding in the country.

The company's intention is also to change the quick stops to casual-style fast food centers:

"These food-forward stores are resonating with our customers and driving [average sales per store day] about 18% higher than our system average," 7-Eleven President Stan Reynolds said on the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings conference call, per The New York Post.

"We’ll continue learning from these stores and refine our new store standard to meet the needs of consumers both now and in the future."

In that regard, the chain noted that the renovated stores will offer a wider range of food and beverages, as well as a more extensive product catalog. Some locations will even become "wholesale fuel stores," a format that will not be included in the company's official store count.