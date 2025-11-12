"We're gonna take all this stuff, very quickly": Trump announces tariff reduction to lower coffee prices

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de noviembre, 2025

President Donald Trump assured Monday that his administration will reduce some tariffs in order to make it easier to import coffee into the country, in order to considerably lower its price in the U.S. market. During an interview on Fox News with journalist Laura Ingraham, the Republican leader explained that the national economy was in good shape, despite the fact that the prices of some products such as meat still remain high.

"We are doing phenomenally well, this is the greatest we’eve ever had. The only [higher costs] are beef...coffee. Coffee, we're gonna lower some tariffs, we're gonna have some coffee come in. We're gonna take all this stuff, very quickly, very easily. Surgical, beautiful to watch," Trump stated during the interview.

Also, Trump told Ingraham that several of his administration's policies have contributed greatly to the country's economic recovery, following the last four years under former President Joe Biden's Democratic tenure. The conservative leader even cited as an example a recent Walmart statement on food costs for Thanksgiving dinner, which would have experienced a 25% reductioncompared to last year's costs. Similarly, Trump assured that energy has seen an improvement in terms of its prices and even went so far as to state that the price of gasoline will reach $2.

"Walmart came out with a statement that they do every year for decades, and they said that Thanksgiving meal cost 25 percent less than it did last Thanksgiving under Sleepy Joe Biden. […] Their line is 'affordability.' But it's much less expensive under Trump - and I haven't been here long... look at what I’ve done with energy, look at the price of gasoline. It will be $2!" the president claimed.