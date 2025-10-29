World stock markets set records due to technological euphoria and the expectation of a rate cut

Published by Williams Perdomo 29 de octubre, 2025

The main European indexes rose in the opening hours, extending the bullish momentum seen after record highs in some Asian markets, which themselves were buoyed by new records on Wall Street.

The New York Stock Exchange closed at record highs for the third straight day on Tuesday, driven by investor confidence in the earnings of major tech companies. Following this, Japan's Nikkei rose 2.2% to 51,307.65, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.7%, closing at 4,016.33 points.

U.S. stock markets set new records for the third consecutive day. The Dow Jones rose 0.34% to 47,706.37 points, the Nasdaq gained 0.80% to 23,827.49 points, and the S&P 500 advanced 0.23% to 6,890.88 points, according to AFP data.

A few hours after opening on Wednesday, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% to 9,759.04 points, while Paris’s CAC 40 was up 0.1% to 8,222.69.

Key figures London – FTSE 100: up 0.6% to 9,759.04

Paris – CAC 40: up 0.1% to 8,222.69

Frankfurt – DAX: stable at 24,276.68

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: up 2.2% to 51,307.65 (close)

Hong Kong – Hang Seng Index: closed for holiday

Shanghai – Composite: up 0.7% to 4,016.33 (close)

New York – Dow Jones: up 0.3% to 47,706.37 (close)

Similarly, copper prices reached an all-time high on Wednesday, fueled by concerns over supply shortages of the industrial metal.

Markets were buoyed by optimism over U.S. trade deals, the artificial intelligence sector, and an anticipated rate cut by the Federal Reserve, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence ahead of crucial trade talks with Xi Jinping.

Nvidia at the center of optimism

Geopolitical developments have added to an already jubilant mood on Wall Street, where Tuesday’s record day was highlighted by a 5% gain for artificial intelligence giant Nvidia.

Investors are also awaiting financial results from several tech giants: Microsoft, Alphabet (Google) and Meta (Facebook, Instagram) on Wednesday after the close, followed by Apple and Amazon on Thursday evening.