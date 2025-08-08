White House report alleges that employment figures were inflated by 1.5 million during Biden's tenure

Published by Israel Duro 8 de agosto, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday presented a report with the economic data that led him to fire the director of the main government agency for employment statistics. The figures contained in the new document, point to the fact that the official numbers during Joe Biden's term were biased to favor his predecessor and, above all, strengthen the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

Accredited journalists were hurriedly summoned to the Oval Office for an announcement described as "important" by a senior official. During the meeting, Trump, who was accompanied by economist Stephen Moore, showed several charts laying out what had happened.

A "gigantic error"

According to Moore, who works for the Heritage Foundation, "during the last two years of the Joe Biden Administration, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) overestimated job creation by 1.5 million."

Faced with this "gigantic error," the Republican president "was right to ask for the appointment" of a new head of this federal agency, said this expert, a longtime Trump adviser. Trump went even further to ensure that it was something done consciously and with a clear political purpose: "I do not think it was a mistake. I think it was done deliberately," the U.S. president commented.

Increase of the average family income by $1,174 per family under Trump

In addition, Moore, exposed that, according to his calculations, "during Trump's first five months in office, the median household income, adjusted for inflation, increased by $1,174." "That's incredible data. We're doing great," Trump applauded.

The national employment discord data

The Bureau of Labor Statistics periodically revises employment data, either up or down, once published. The latest revision, in early August, reduced the number of jobs by 258,000 over the previous two months.

This correction infuriated Trump, who immediately decided to fire the director of the office, whom he accuses of having "falsified the employment figures before the election to try to increase the chances of victory of Kamala" Harris, his Democratic rival in the 2024 presidential election.