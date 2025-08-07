Apple announces with Trump a new investment of $100 billion in the U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin 6 de agosto, 2025

Apple on Wednesday announced a new investment of $100 billion as part of its strategy to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen its supply chain within the country. The announcement was made during an event in the Oval Office, led by President Donald Trump and the company's CEO, Tim Cook. With this decision, the technology company's total investment in the U.S. will reach a total of $600 billion in the country over the next four years.

The announcement includes the launch of the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), an initiative dedicated to boosting advanced manufacturing and attracting more global companies to produce critical components within the United States. The unveiling took place during an official event in the Oval Office, led by President Donald Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Domestic production, jobs, and a strengthened supply chain.

Through the AMP, Apple will expand its supplier network in the US, incentivize local production, and directly hire 20,000 people in areas such as artificial intelligence, silicon engineering, software development, and research and development. The company currently collaborates with thousands of suppliers in all 50 states, generating more than 450,000 indirect jobs.

The company will work with strategic partners such as Corning, Samsung, GlobalFoundries, Texas Instruments, Broadcom, Coherent, and Applied Materials, among others. These agreements will enable products such as the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch to incorporate more U.S.-made components.

Notable projects include the construction of an Innovation Center with Corning in Kentucky, a new server plant in Houston, and the Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, focused on training small and medium-sized companies in advanced manufacturing.

Leadership in the silicon industry

Apple is also consolidating an all-U.S. silicon supply chain, which will produce more than 19 billion chips by 2025. This network includes TSMC fabs in Arizona, GlobalWafers America in Texas, and packaging agreements with Amkor, which will establish its operations center also in Arizona.

The company is leading this transformation with the collaboration of local suppliers at every stage of the manufacturing process, from silicon wafers to final packaging, and has highlighted that two-thirds of US-made components are exported to international customers.