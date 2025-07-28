Samsung signs million-dollar deal with Tesla to manufacture next-generation chips

Published by Carlos Dominguez 28 de julio, 2025

Samsung Electronics will supply next-generationA16 chips to Tesla after signing a contract worth $16.5 billion, Elon Musk announced Monday.

Also, the Tesla CEO said on the X network that Samsung's new plant in Texas will be dedicated to manufacturing A16 chips for its electric cars.

"Samsung agreed to let Tesla help them maximize manufacturing efficiency," Musk said.

For its part, according to a statement picked up by AFP, the South Korean company on Monday confirmed an agreement until 2033, but did not name the customer, which it has described as a "major global company".