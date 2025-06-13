Belgium's UCB announces plan to open a $5 billion manufacturing plant in the country

Published by Williams Perdomo 13 de junio, 2025

UCB, the global biopharmaceutical company, announced Friday plans to invest significantly in a new state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in the United States. The project is expected to serve UCB's growing number of patients in the country, with an estimated total economic impact of approximately $5 billion.

"UCB also continues to expand its partnerships with U.S. certified marketing companies (CMOs) to ensure support for the production of its growth engines and future product portfolio," the company highlighted in a statement.

In this regard, it highlighted that since 2017, its U.S. workforce has grown by 73%, reaching approximately 2,000 employees. He highlighted that this has come about thanks to acquisitions and capital investments worth $4.5 billion that have strengthened its innovation capacity and infrastructure.

"During this time, we have achieved 15 FDA approvals or indication extensions, eight of them in just the last two years, which has generated significant advances in the care of people with serious diseases," UCB highlighted.