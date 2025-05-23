Trump holds a private crypto dinner with the 220 largest buyers of his memecoin '$TRUMP'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 23 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump on Thursday held an exclusive dinner with the 220 largest buyers of his $TRUMP memecoin at his Northern Virginia golf club, in an unofficial private event that has drawn criticism from Democrats.

The dinner, whose guest list was not disclosed to the public, was also not attended by journalists due to the confidentiality of the event. According to Forbes, the menu for the evening consisted of salad, filet mignon, pan-seared halibut and lava cake.

According to The New York Post, upon arriving at the event, Trump said "What a nice bunch" as he addressed his VIP guests. No further details about what transpired during the day for the time being.

Before arriving at the dinner, the president wrote a post on the social network Truth: "Heading to the Crypto Dinner in Loudon County, Virginia, in a little while. The U.S.A. is DOMINATING in Crypto, Bitcoin, etc., and we are going to keep it that way!"

According to blockchain analytics firm Nansen, the top 220 holders of the $TRUMP token invested a total of $394 million in this cryptocurrency.

Only the top seven buyers in the individual ranking invested $10 million each. Most of the investors are anonymous and bought the crypto assets under pseudonyms.

For that reason, Trump offered at the private event an ultra-exclusive meeting to the top 25 buyers of the token, which was launched in January before his inauguration and has since experienced highly volatile rises and falls in value. For example, it launched at $6.29, the next day it rose to $74; in April it was positioned below $8.00 and now sits at $14.38 after a spike in the last month following the announcement of the exclusive dinner with major buyers.

In fact, the dinner incentivized some investors to purchase the token for high values. Nick Pinto, a 25-year-old markets manager at a family law firm, told reporters that he spent $500,000 on $TRUMP to secure a spot at the event.

While the vast majority of the guest list is anonymous, Justin Sun, a Chinese billionaire with an estimated net worth of $8.5 billion, said on X that he is the largest holder of the $TRUMP coin, with some $20 million worth of the asset on the market.

The New York Times reported that Sun was charged with fraud by the SEC in 2023, although the case was stayed in January 2025, just after Trump's inauguration.

The dinner, because of its private nature, generated criticism of Trump from multiple Democrats, such as Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who accused the president of subverting ethical standards and putting "access" to the White House up for sale.

In fact, the dinner prompted dozens of protesters to flock outside the golf club to protest with signs bearing slogans such as "Stop Crypto Corruption," "Release the guest list" and "America is not for sale."