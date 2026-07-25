Donald Trump orders warning signs be posted in front of the Smithsonian for presenting 'inaccurate information'

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 24 de julio, 2026

On Friday, in a new chapter in the battle to preserve the United States' historical memory and founding values, President Donald Trump ordered the installation of warning signs at the public entrances to the National Museum of American History, part of the Smithsonian Institution.

The official directive seeks to inform visitors about what the administration describes as "inaccurate information presented in the museum."

The executive order is based on the findings of a report prepared by the White House and released on July 4, which concluded that the institution "cannot be trusted to tell the story of America honestly and in a way that is inspiring, unifying, and worthy of our great republic."

The measure expands on the directive signed by the president in March 2025, aimed at reviewing federal funding for programs that promote gender ideology, revisionism, or divisive positions.

Criticism of the social justice agenda in exhibits

In the text of the order signed this Friday, the president argued that the Smithsonian's leadership has led the institution away from its original mission. According to the White House, Smithsonian officials have ceased to present the country's history as a shared heritage and have instead turned it into a political tool.

"The Smithsonian's leadership does not present American history as a shared national heritage to be taught and celebrated, but rather views American history as a 'key tool' to promote ideas of social justice and the radical transformation of our society," the president wrote, adding that the museum's administration "cannot be trusted to tell America's history with honesty and gratitude."

To implement the measure, the administration instructed Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to coordinate with the National Park Service to place "temporary signage along sidewalks and walkways maintained by the NPS that the public uses to access the museum."

These signs will direct visitors to sources and resources with "accurate information about U.S. history."

The museum authorities' response and the debate over public funding

Following the release of the executive order, the Smithsonian Institution declined to issue an official statement on Friday.

However, in a previous statement sent to NBC News, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch defended the organization's work, arguing that the White House report "is not a fair characterization of the work and the entirety of the National Museum of American History."

Bunch stated that the institution's work remains focused on "accuracy and an unwavering commitment to telling the full history of America," guided by "independence, accuracy, and integrity."

Despite the museum's stance, the presidential order directs the Department of the Interior, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), and the General Services Administration (GSA) to use "all available authorities" to ensure compliance with government policies and transparency in taxpayer-funded spaces.