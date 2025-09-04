Giorgio Armani, a symbol of Italian and world fashion, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños 4 de septiembre, 2025

Designer Giorgio Armani, a global icon of fashion who founded the Armani Group five decades ago, died Wednesday at 91, “surrounded by his loved ones.”

"With infinite regret, the Armani group announces the death of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the company confirmed through a statement.

"Mr. Armani, as he was always called with respect and admiration by his employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Tireless, he worked until his last days, dedicating himself to the company, to the collections and to the various and ever-new projects underway and in development," the group added.

The conglomerate said his funeral will be held privately in Milan.

In 1975, Armani co-founded the Armani Group with Sergio Galeotti, launching first with men’s fashion and later expanding into women’s lines. Over five decades, he added various subsidiaries, including Emporio Armani, Armani Jeans, Armani Cosmetics and Armani Casa.

He leaves behind a net worth valued at $12.1 billion, according to Forbes.