Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de marzo, 2025

The reading of the last presidential election was clear: voters put an end to a radical policy driven by the Democratic Party (with Joe Biden at the helm) and handed the reins to someone (Donald Trump) who prioritizes the interests of Americans and the country.

With Biden out of the game since he quit a few months before November 5, the Democrats picked Kamala Harris as their candidate to continue with the same roadmap, or possibly with an even more extremist one.

The result for Harris and her party was a disaster: Trump returned to the White House, the Republicans maintained control of the House of Representatives and the Democratic Party lost the majority it enjoyed in the Senate.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, after losing in the election.AFP.

Months after that debacle, Harris has been gradually disappearing from the media. Although, her name sounds like a possible contender to be the next governor of California. However, her figure has not faded from the minds of Democratic supporters, who see her as their candidate for the 2028 presidential election.

According to a survey from Morning Consult, 36% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents state that they support Harris if the party's 2028 presidential primary were held right now. A figure that can be considered as 'very high' knowing that her popularity and her management as second in command of the Biden Administration is the worst rated among the vice presidents of the last 30 years.

Although the favorite, Harris' re-election as the party's candidate has been losing support over the months. Just days after the last presidential election, 41% of Democrats wanted to see Harris again as the front-runner on the Democratic ticket for 2028.

At the moment, there is no word on Harris' future. Only her stating, "I'm still in the fight," suggesting that she might try again.

Harris ahead of Buttigieg and AOC

Aside from Harris, Morning Consult proposed other well-known Democrats as possible candidates for the party's primary. The second favorite is Pete Buttigieg.

The former transportation secretary - who tried to be the Democratic nominee in the 2020 election and who has left the door open to try again - receives 10% support. Behind, with 5% support each, come the names of congresswoman and a member of The Squad Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Harris' former running mate, Tim Walz; and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The latest reports indicate that AOC, representative for New York, has emerged as the leader the Democratic Party needs to make a full-frontal opposition to Trump. She represents the most extremist face of the Democratic Party.

Further behind are other personalities such as the eccentric businessman Mark Cuban and the governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro: both get a 4% backing from Democrats in the primaries.

Weaker is the support achieved by New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, with 3%, while governors JB Pritzker (Illinois), Andy Beshear (Kentucky) and Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan) only reach 2% support.